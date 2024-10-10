Tobam Purchases 2,423 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tobam raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,963,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $12,242,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $288.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,096. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

