Tobam Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.08.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $360.50. 581,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,400. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

