Tobam Has $13.91 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Tobam reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.11. 954,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.79.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,817.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.