Tobam Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $7,549,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 889,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,492. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

