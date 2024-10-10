Tobam Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tobam decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
CHRW stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 335,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.51.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.02%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C.H. Robinson Worldwide
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.