Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 25,417,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,285,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
