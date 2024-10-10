Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 25,417,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,285,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Tilray Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 12.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

