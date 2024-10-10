The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.35. 14,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 161.91% and a negative net margin of 110.49%.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.