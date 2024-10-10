The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.70. 52,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $150.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,906,908.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

