The Goldman Sachs Group Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $22.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 122,626 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

