The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 401.3% in September

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 401.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The China Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

CHN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The China Fund has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 45.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

