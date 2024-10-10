The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.32. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3818 per share. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

