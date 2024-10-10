TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $181.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

TFI International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $136.02 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

