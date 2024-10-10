Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,614 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 65,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

