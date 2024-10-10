TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $443.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
