TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $443.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

