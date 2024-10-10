Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,386. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Terumo has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terumo will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.