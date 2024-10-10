TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stake Lifted by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 451.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TELUS were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 138,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,468,000 after buying an additional 1,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TU

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.