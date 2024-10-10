Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in September

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Telkonet Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TKOI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,862,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Telkonet Company Profile
