Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 95.2% in September

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKOI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 6,862,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Telkonet has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.