TD Cowen Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Hold

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $38.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

FYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

FYBR stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

