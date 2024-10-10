Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Taylor Devices Stock Performance
Taylor Devices stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
