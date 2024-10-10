Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Taylor Devices stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAYD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.