Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 286,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,746,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.75 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.