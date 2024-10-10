Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $85.83 Average PT from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company.

Stride stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $88.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stride by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

