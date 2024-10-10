Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 210,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 78.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 419,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 184,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.64. 1,143,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,566. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $165.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

