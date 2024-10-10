StockNews.com Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Buy

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.