StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.