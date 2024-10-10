Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,271 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 7,127,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,082,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

