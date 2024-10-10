Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 14.2% – Still a Buy?

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.74. 247,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 294,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

