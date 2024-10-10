Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Drops By 77.8%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yoshiharu Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,271. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

