Short Interest in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Declines By 87.5%

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,252 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.91% of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 16,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,052. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $408.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0899 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

