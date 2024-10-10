Short Interest in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Decreases By 97.2%

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UFIV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 7,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.