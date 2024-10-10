Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Drops By 66.7%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Oxford Biomedica stock remained flat at $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

