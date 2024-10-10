Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declines By 75.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.06. 789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $24.89.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

