Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Increases By 320.9%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 320.9% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

KTRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 1,373,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,146,631. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.