Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 300.0%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of IQI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 158,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
