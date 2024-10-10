Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Increases By 300.0%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 158,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

