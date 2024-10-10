Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Grows By 284.3%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 284.3% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INDP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Indaptus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

