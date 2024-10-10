Short Interest in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Declines By 81.0%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 331,300 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

Freight Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 245,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

