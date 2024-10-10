Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 88.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
FTMDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,602. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.