Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Decreases By 88.4%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the September 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTMDF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 34,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,602. Fortune Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

