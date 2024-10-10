Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 230.2%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 99.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 151,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 103,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

