Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Expands By 233.3%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FALC remained flat at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. FalconStor Software has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.