Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Decreases By 65.6%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLVW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.02.
About Evolv Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.