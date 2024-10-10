Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Decreases By 65.6%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLVW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 2,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

