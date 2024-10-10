Short Interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Expands By 1,649.6%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 1,649.6% from the September 15th total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eightco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,951. Eightco has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 439.57%.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

