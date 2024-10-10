Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Increases By 783.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVSD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

