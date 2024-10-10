Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 82.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

