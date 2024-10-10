Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Decreases By 82.9%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.