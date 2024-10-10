Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Expands By 800.9%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, a growth of 800.9% from the September 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDHSF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

Featured Articles

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

