Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Drops By 78.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmeriCann Stock Up 12.9 %

OTCMKTS:ACAN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 25,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, leases, and operates cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in the United States. The company engages in the product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities for licensed cannabis business. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

