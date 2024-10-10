Sharon Price John Sells 48,325 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $471.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BBW shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

