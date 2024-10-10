Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE SQNS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

