Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,377 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $23,888,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,439,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,695,047. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

