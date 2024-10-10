Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,971,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.44. 2,390,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,088. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

