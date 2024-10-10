Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 339,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $199.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

