Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 9.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Scheid Vineyards Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

